FNC discusses usage of communications technology in health sector

By Wam

During its meeting today, the Federal National Council, FNC, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee continued discussions on a draft federal law concerning the use of information and communications technology in the health sector. Representatives from the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention also attended the meeting, which was chaired by Salem Obaid Al Shamsi.

The draft law, which includes 31 articles, aims to establish controls, ensure the appropriate use of information and communications technology, and achieve maximum benefits when providing health services.

Al Shamsi said that the committee discussed its proposed amendments to certain articles with representatives of the ministry, who responded to their questions and made suggestions on some articles of the law.

According to the explanatory note of the draft law, the government aims to improve the performance of the country’s health care system, in light of its advanced scientific achievements and the global developments taking place in various areas. It also stressed that the quality of healthcare is linked to the necessity of utilising information and communication technology in the health sector.

As per the explanatory note, the draft law aims to place the necessary controls, to ensure the appropriate use of information and communication technology, facilitate communication between users and those involved in the health sector, and guarantee the rights of all involved parties and identify their duties, as well as to protect the safety and security of health information.

The draft law draft contains four chapters that address the mentioned controls and the details of sanctions that could be imposed on whoever violates the law, as well as the appointment of judicial officers, the issuing of executive regulations, the cancellation of provisions that are contrary to the law, and the law’s publication in the Official Gazette.