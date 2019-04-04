For third year running Sultan Al Jaber named most influential figure in oil and gas sector

By Wam

The 'Oil & Gas Middle East' magazine has named Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, as the most influential figure shaping the upstream oil and gas sector.

Al Jaber retained his position at the top of the magazine’s 'Power List' for the third consecutive year, "thanks to his tireless efforts to transform ADNOC and arguably, the wider oil and gas industry."

The magazine said that since he became head of ADNOC, Al Jaber spearheaded a slew of changes at the company towards its 2030 strategy.

The magazine went on to say that in the past year alone, ADNOC had spurred a series of high profile deals with international partners, opened itself to foreign investors, announced a new integrated gas strategy to push the UAE to gas self-sufficiency, with an earmarked capex of US$132 billion between 2019-2023.

"ADNOC has also looked outside of its typical limits, pivoting to Asia as a growth opportunity and making a push to further grow its downstream portfolio," the magazine added.

The magazine stated that in putting together its list the key focus is "impact".

"Our Power 50 are game-changing industry leaders, who push boundaries and influence the nature of the oil and gas sector. The world is changing and so must the energy industry."

Oil & Gas Middle East magazine, is a flagship monthly publication for the upstream segment of the regional energy industry, with a readership base that comprises oil and gas professionals across the board.