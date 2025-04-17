Four Business Activities Now Permitted in Dubai’s Public Parking Spaces

Parkin Company has announced that four types of business activities are now permitted within public parking areas. These activities include car washing, food sales through food trucks, valet parking services, and window tinting services.

Customers wishing to operate these activities can obtain the necessary permits by submitting an application via email to: cts@parkin.ae.

The company highlighted that it manages over 207,000 paid parking spaces across various areas in Dubai, including roadside parking, surface lots, multi-level parking structures, and a number of private parking lots operated under long-term contracts with their owners.

Parkin emphasized that it has developed an advanced digital infrastructure for managing parking operations, offering multiple electronic payment options and utilizing the latest smart parking management systems. This contributes to delivering high-quality services to its users.

The company clarified that public parking spaces are available to all types of vehicles that fit within the designated dimensions, unless signage indicates otherwise. It stressed that trailers, semi-trailers, and boats are strictly prohibited from parking in RTA-managed spaces or on sidewalks for safety reasons, as these spaces are intended exclusively for light vehicles.

Parkin further noted that its multi-storey parking facilities operate on a ticketless system, enhancing environmental friendliness and ease of use. Vehicle plate numbers are automatically registered upon entry, and payments can be made at the on-site machines — either by cash or bank card — or via the Parkin mobile application and website, whether before or after leaving the parking area.

The company also explained that the "ParkinFlow" feature offers the ideal solution for automatic parking fee payments. Once a vehicle is registered in the system, parking fees are automatically deducted from the customer’s Parkin wallet upon exiting, eliminating the need to wait. The system ensures a seamless and swift exit experience, with instant notifications sent for every transaction completed.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.