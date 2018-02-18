FTA launches 50 guides and eLearning modules on tax legislation

The Federal Tax Authority, FTA, has issued 50 guides and e-learning modules covering some legislative and implementation aspects of the UAE’s tax regulations as part of the authority’s comprehensive awareness campaign.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, FTA Director-General, said that this step reflects the FTA’s continued commitment to adopting the highest standards of transparency and accuracy in implementing tax procedures. The guides and e-learning modules cover many tax aspects, including import and export declaration, registration for Excise Tax, Value Added Tax, and Tax Groups, Excise Tax refund, filing tax returns, warehouse keepers and designated zones.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the FTA’s comprehensive awareness campaign, "Filing returns in 4 Steps", which seeks to familiarise businesses registered for VAT purposes with the FTA’s advanced online system. The FTA’s online tax system was launched earlier this month, and started receiving tax returns for the first tax period, which ended for some businesses on 31st January, 2018, as these are now required to file their returns before 28th February, 2018.

Al Bustani called on businesses and specialists to benefit from these guides and e-learning modules to raise awareness among stakeholders and provide a comprehensive introduction to the UAE tax system with all its legislations and mechanisms. This will enable the FTA to obtain accurate and comprehensive information, which helps promote tax culture among the various business sectors, thus ensuring the successful implementation of the tax system.