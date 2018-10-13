GDMO’s ‘Dubai International Communication Programme’ set to commence in Brussels

By Wam

The Dubai International Communication Programme, the first communication training programme organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) for members of the ‘Dubai International Media Committee’, gets underway in Brussels on 15 October. Delivered in cooperation with Egmont Institute, one of Europe’s leading international-relations think tanks, the four-day programme aims to support Dubai’s business leaders in developing their leadership skills in global communication.

Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO, said: "We are very pleased to develop a programme, together with Egmont Institute, to help leaders of Dubai’s prominent organisations enhance their strategic communications mindset and provide them with new approaches for leading effectively in a constantly changing communication landscape. The participants in the programme are dynamic business leaders who play influential roles in steering their organisations’ strategy. The Programme has been specially designed to address Dubai’s unique needs and enable participants to develop global strategies that support the vision of our leadership. The Programme will expand the participants’ ability to engage, communicate, react and adapt to communication challenges in today's globalised environment."

Director General of the Egmont Institute Ambassador Johan Verbeke said: "We, at the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations, are very happy to partner with our colleagues from the Government of Dubai Media Office, for what I think is a great cause: training and sharing expertise with first rank officials and executives in support of the leadership roles that they are called upon to perform in both their country and the world at large."

The members of the ‘Dubai International Media Committee’ participating in the Programme include representatives of various Dubai-based entities that play influential roles in international markets. The Committee was launched at the Dubai Media Camp held recently in Al Marmoom to create a unified messaging that can be used to tell the Dubai story to regional and global audiences.

The Dubai International Communication Programme will take a deep look at different forms of strategic global communication and the critical aspects of representing one's country or organisation internationally. Integrating deep-dive discussions and practical workshops delivered by some of Europe’s leading communication experts, the Programme aims to give the participants a strong understanding of global best practices.

It addresses various dimensions of international communications including image building, digital strategy, perception management and crisis communication. Case studies will be used to deepen participants' understanding of strategic communication for different contexts and objectives. The Programme also covers international trade and investment promotion communication, the use of social media and crisis communication among other topics.

Participants in the Programme include Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO, Dubai FDI; Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director, Dubai Media City; Jamal Al Sharif, Chief Officer, Commercial Affairs, Dubai Creative Clusters Authority and Chairman, Dubai Film and TV Commission; Huda Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer, Dubai Holding; Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Nakheel; Aisha Abdullah Miran, Assistant Secretary General, Strategy Management and Governance, The Executive Council of Dubai; Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Government Communications, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Omran Sharaf, Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) Project Director, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; Ahmad Al Mazrouie, Head, Media Creativity, General Department of Community Happiness, Dubai Police; Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, Director, Dubai Ladies Club; Abdullah Al Mansoori, Director for Corporate Support, GDMO; Hind Baker, Manager, Strategy and Governance, GDMO.

As CEO of the Dubai Investment Development Agency, (Dubai FDI), Fahad Al Gergawi is focused on placing Dubai firmly on the global FDI map, by attracting regional and international investors and developing closer cooperation with key international investment partners.

As Managing Director of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City, Majed Al Suwaidi, provides strategic direction for the integrated creative ecosystem and state-of-the-art business infrastructure of the three industry clusters that have played an instrumental part in Dubai’s emergence as a global media hub.

As Chief Officer, Commercial Affairs for Dubai Creative Clusters Authority and Chairman, Dubai Film and TV Commission, Jamal Al Sharif works to enhance Dubai’s status as a global leader in media and technology. He also partners with the Government of Dubai and private entities to develop initiatives to enhance media production in Dubai.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Dubai Holding, Huda Buhumaid is responsible for the conglomerate’s branding, corporate communications, public relations and CSR. She has launched several award-winning strategic projects both for the corporate office and its portfolio companies.

As Chief Commercial Officer of Nakheel, Aqil Kazim plays an instrumental role in steering the strategy and operations of the world-leading developer that is at the forefront of implementing projects to realise Dubai’s vision for 2021.

As Assistant Secretary General, Strategy Management and Governance of The Executive Council of Dubai, Aisha Abdullah Miran has led the development and implementation of various strategic projects, key among which are ‘Dubai Government Towards 2021’ and ‘Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030’.

As Executive Vice President of Strategy & Government Communications of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Khawla Al Mehairi leads the five main strategic functions at DEWA: corporate strategy, performance management, corporate partnerships, benchmarking and risk and resilience.

As Project Director, Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Omran Sharaf is responsible for directing, supporting and managing various activities within the Mars Mission and identifying various science-led strategic opportunities through the Mission for the UAE.

As Head, Media Creativity, General Department of Community Happiness, Dubai Police, Ahmad Al Mazrouie oversees the development of visual content that represents Dubai Police’s image and various aspects of its services.

As Director of Dubai Ladies Club, Lamia Abdulaziz Khan steers the organisation’s mission to enhance women’s social, physical and cultural well-being by offering the highest quality of services and facilities.

As Director for Corporate Support, GDMO, Abdullah Al Mansoori has overall responsibility for managing the finance, procurement, information technology, legal and human capital departments of the organisation.

As Manager, Strategy and Governance for GDMO, Hind Baker, manages strategic planning and implementation, including the development of long-term and short-term organisational objectives.

The Dubai International Communication Programme was conceived at a meeting held earlier this year in Brussels between a GDMO delegation led by Mona Al Marri and the Director General of the Egmont Institute Ambassador Johan Verbeke.