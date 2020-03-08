German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zone

By WAM

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, SAIF Zone, has announced that the Germany-based Schüco International KG is going to base its regional operations in the free zone, after a lease contract was concluded between both entities.

Under the agreement, Schüco will lease 14 warehouses covering a total area of 8400 square metre, making it the biggest number of warehouses rented for a single company inside the free zone.

The new development was announced during a recent signing ceremony held at SAIF Zone premises. The deal was signed by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone and Dr. Jörg. Westphal, Executive Senior Vice President at Schüco International KG, in the presence of Ammar Alul Managing Director at Schüco Middle East and Stephan Weiss, Operations Manager at Schüco Middle East and a number of senior officials from both sides.

Commenting on signing the deal, Director of SAIF Zone said, "Schüco’s decision to open a new branch in Sharjah is yet another global testament to the competitive advantages that we offer to investors looking forward to availing our growing investment opportunities in the real estate sector."

Al Mazrouei added, "Thanks to the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate of Sharjah has grown to become an ideal destination for setting up businesses owning to the emirate’s sophisticated infrastructure, logistics services, growth-stimulating environment, strategic location and the availability of numerous investment opportunities".

He said, "We are happy to have a reputable global company such as Schüco joining SAIF Zone. It was a step in the right direction since the construction sector is playing a growing pivotal role in Emirate and the wider region. It is indeed one of the mainstays of the economic diversification strategy developed by the emirate to prepare for the future."

For his part, Westphal lauded the remarkable investment facilities provided by SAIF Zone, which would help all companies operating there to carry out their business activities effectively and efficiently.

He added that SAIF Zone’s services will surely enhance our access to a larger customer base in the region as we are determined to service the region’s markets with high-quality products.

Based in Germany’s Bielefeld, Schüco International KG develops and sells system solutions for windows, doors and façades. With more than 5,400 employees worldwide, the company operates in more than 80 countries and achieved a turnover of 1.670 billion euros in 2018.

