GETEX Spring 2018 to offer a broad spectrum of education and training courses from 25 countries

Several key developments such as university mergers, the announcement of a new higher education strategy, and top rankings bagged by UAE-based universities made 2017 another remarkable year for the country’s educational sector.

To further boost a segment already buzzing with activity, the Spring edition of the Gulf Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) will take place under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Education from 12 to 14 April 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

During the final year of high school, students often find themselves on the lookout for universities and specific academic or vocational courses as they set out charting their own course into the future.

The face to face meetup with universities that GETEX provides will enable students and parents to explore and seed through over 2,000 course options, discuss admission policies and explore campus features leading to spot decisions and submission of student applications.

GETEX 2017 successfully attracted close to 31,000 learners across all age groups to engage with over 250 regional and international education providers.

Close to 35,000 visitors are expected to visit GETEX 2018. The event is also an opportunity for education providers from around the world to showcase their education programs to one of the world’s most culturally diverse societies.

The Middle East also has one of the world’s fastest-evolving student populations growing at double-digit rates each year. Its higher education sector is booming with a robust compound annual growth rate forecast of 7.3 and 5.3 per cent in private and public enrollments, respectively.

More than 123,500 students are expected to enroll in private universities and 61,551 students in public universities by 2020. The country’s young demographics seek out world-class education.

According to Anselm Godinho, Managing Director of ICE, organizers of the event: “GETEX has established itself as the region’s most powerful platform for student recruitment and has been a major driving force in the placement of tens of thousands of students to over 100 education destinations all the way from North America, across Europe through Asia and Australia. This year’s exhibition will bring more study opportunities to students in the region with new colleges and universities coming in from Central Asia, Russia, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.”

On the other hand, the UAE is fast evolving as a competitive education destination, attracting international students from more than 40 countries. With 32 international university campuses, the UAE offers students top internationally-accredited undergraduate and postgraduate options in every conceivable study stream.

GETEX targets different student groups based on the courses on offer at the event and successfully matches university seekers with educational service providers.

Now on its 29th year, the exhibition has established a reliable network with schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions as part of its ongoing efforts to support and guide the aspirations of the region’s ever-evolving student community.

The exhibition is the most comprehensive education and training event in the Middle East.