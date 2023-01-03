Dubai Municipality signs MoU with Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group for precious metal testing

By Emirates247

Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, to provide precious metal testing services in the new Gold Souq. This is in line with Dubai government's guidelines to provide services in collaboration with the private sector that cater to the demands of customers and assist their investment activities across a range of economic sectors.

Eng. Alia Al Harmoodi, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Muhammed Tawfiq Muhammed Taher Abdullah Al Muhtadi, General Manager of Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group were present at the signing of the MoU.

Al Harmoodi reaffirmed that the Municipality seeks to offer exceptional services that support clients and boost the current investment activities in the emirate.

She pointed out that all services offered will be in line with international best practices, and with accuracy and high efficiency, maintaining Dubai's leading position and its prestigious reputation globally.

Al Harmoodi said: “Through the MoU with Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, Dubai Municipality is keen to lay the foundations for joint strategic cooperation and to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the future in the field of precious metals testing and its requirements.”

She said the Municipality will also enhance its services in this field by benefiting from the group's expertise in this field, in addition to regulating the legal procedures in force, according to institutional frameworks consistent with the obligations and competencies of the two parties.

Hind Mahmoud Mahaba, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department highlighted that as per the MoU, the Municipality will offer gold pyrolysis service using cutting-edge technological tools that are created in accordance with international best practises, which are characterized by speed and accuracy.

“Customers, including gold merchants and individuals, will benefit from the procedures, as a special location will be set aside in the Gold Souq for receiving gold samples, eliminating the need for the customer to transport samples to the Dubai Central Laboratory in Karama,” she added.

“Customers will be able to acquire test reports from this advanced service in one working day instead of seven working days. It will enhance the quality of gold and jewellery trade in Dubai markets,” Mahaba said.

