Gold on Track for Weekly Gains Amid Renewed Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Gold prices remained steady on Friday, poised for a third consecutive week of gains as U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve may ease interest rates further in 2025.

Key Highlights:

Spot Gold : Flat at $2,715.21 per ounce as of 0047 GMT, near Thursday’s one-month high; up approximately 1% for the week.

: Flat at $2,715.21 per ounce as of 0047 GMT, near Thursday’s one-month high; up approximately 1% for the week. U.S. Gold Futures: Slight dip of 0.1% to $2,747.50.

Drivers of Market Sentiment:

Federal Reserve Outlook: Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that 3–4 rate cuts remain on the table for 2025, contingent on further economic data showing weakness.

CPI data released earlier this week reinforced hopes for monetary easing, with the central bank expected to hold rates steady at 4.25%-4.50% during its Jan. 28-29 meeting.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin remarked that December inflation figures confirm a continued easing in price pressures. U.S. Economic Data: A slew of reports, including retail sales and initial jobless claims, weighed on Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar, providing additional support for gold. Market Dynamics: Gold’s role as an inflation hedge remains significant, though elevated interest rates can erode its appeal.

Concerns persist over potential inflationary pressures stemming from incoming policy changes under the Donald Trump administration, including possible tariff implementations.

Broader Precious Metals Market:

Silver : Gained 0.1% to $30.82 per ounce, up over 1% this week.

: Gained 0.1% to $30.82 per ounce, up over 1% this week. Palladium : Eased 0.1% to $937.25, heading for a weekly loss.

: Eased 0.1% to $937.25, heading for a weekly loss. Platinum: Dropped 0.1% to $931.85, also set for weekly losses.

Investor Activity:

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, declined by 0.43% to 868.78 tonnes on Thursday from 872.52 tonnes on Wednesday.

Upcoming Economic Data to Watch:

China : Urban investment, GDP, unemployment rate (Dec).

: Urban investment, GDP, unemployment rate (Dec). UK : Retail sales metrics (Dec).

: Retail sales metrics (Dec). EU : HICP final readings (Dec).

: HICP final readings (Dec). U.S.: Housing starts and industrial production figures (Dec).

Gold continues to draw investor attention as evolving economic indicators and Federal Reserve policy remain in focus.

