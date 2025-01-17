9.17 AM Friday, 17 January 2025
17 January 2025
Gold on Track for Weekly Gains Amid Renewed Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Published
By Reuters

Gold prices remained steady on Friday, poised for a third consecutive week of gains as U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve may ease interest rates further in 2025.

Key Highlights:

  • Spot Gold: Flat at $2,715.21 per ounce as of 0047 GMT, near Thursday’s one-month high; up approximately 1% for the week.
  • U.S. Gold Futures: Slight dip of 0.1% to $2,747.50.

Drivers of Market Sentiment:

  1. Federal Reserve Outlook:

    • Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that 3–4 rate cuts remain on the table for 2025, contingent on further economic data showing weakness.
    • CPI data released earlier this week reinforced hopes for monetary easing, with the central bank expected to hold rates steady at 4.25%-4.50% during its Jan. 28-29 meeting.
    • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin remarked that December inflation figures confirm a continued easing in price pressures.

  2. U.S. Economic Data:

    • A slew of reports, including retail sales and initial jobless claims, weighed on Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar, providing additional support for gold.

  3. Market Dynamics:

    • Gold’s role as an inflation hedge remains significant, though elevated interest rates can erode its appeal.
    • Concerns persist over potential inflationary pressures stemming from incoming policy changes under the Donald Trump administration, including possible tariff implementations.

Broader Precious Metals Market:

  • Silver: Gained 0.1% to $30.82 per ounce, up over 1% this week.
  • Palladium: Eased 0.1% to $937.25, heading for a weekly loss.
  • Platinum: Dropped 0.1% to $931.85, also set for weekly losses.

Investor Activity:

  • Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, declined by 0.43% to 868.78 tonnes on Thursday from 872.52 tonnes on Wednesday.

Upcoming Economic Data to Watch:

  • China: Urban investment, GDP, unemployment rate (Dec).
  • UK: Retail sales metrics (Dec).
  • EU: HICP final readings (Dec).
  • U.S.: Housing starts and industrial production figures (Dec).

Gold continues to draw investor attention as evolving economic indicators and Federal Reserve policy remain in focus.

