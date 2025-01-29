Gold Prices Steady Amid Market Volatility as Investors Await Fed Decision

Gold prices remained stable on Wednesday, recovering slightly from a sharp decline earlier in the week, as uncertainty over U.S. trade tariffs bolstered demand for safe-haven assets. Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting conclusion later in the day.
Market Performance
- Spot gold held steady at $2,765.35 per ounce as of 0108 GMT.
- U.S. gold futures edged up 0.2% to $2,772.10 per ounce.
- The metal had dropped more than 1% on Monday, marking its steepest decline since December 18, following market turbulence triggered by DeepSeek's low-cost AI model.
Key Market Drivers
- A selloff in global equities on Tuesday prompted risk-averse investors to shift towards gold.
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on aluminum, copper, and steel, aiming to incentivize domestic production.
- Trade tensions and economic uncertainty have historically supported gold prices due to its status as a safe-haven asset.
- Analysts warn that Trump’s tariff policies could contribute to inflation, potentially influencing the Fed’s interest rate strategy.
Federal Reserve Policy in Focus
- The Fed began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, following 100 basis points of rate cuts from September to December.
- However, Trump has publicly called for lower borrowing costs, which could add pressure on policymakers.
- U.S. rate futures currently suggest nearly 50 basis points of rate cuts this year, with the first reduction anticipated in June.
Other Precious Metals
- Silver rose 0.1% to $30.43 per ounce.
- Palladium slipped 0.3% to $952 per ounce.
- Platinum edged down 0.2% to $940.10 per ounce.
Investors will be closely watching the Fed’s statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for further clues on the central bank’s monetary policy trajectory.
