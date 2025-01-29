Gold Prices Steady Amid Market Volatility as Investors Await Fed Decision

Gold prices remained stable on Wednesday, recovering slightly from a sharp decline earlier in the week, as uncertainty over U.S. trade tariffs bolstered demand for safe-haven assets. Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting conclusion later in the day.

Market Performance

Spot gold held steady at $2,765.35 per ounce as of 0108 GMT.

U.S. gold futures edged up 0.2% to $2,772.10 per ounce.

The metal had dropped more than 1% on Monday, marking its steepest decline since December 18, following market turbulence triggered by DeepSeek's low-cost AI model.

Key Market Drivers

A selloff in global equities on Tuesday prompted risk-averse investors to shift towards gold.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on aluminum, copper, and steel , aiming to incentivize domestic production.

Trade tensions and economic uncertainty have historically supported gold prices due to its status as a safe-haven asset.

Analysts warn that Trump’s tariff policies could contribute to inflation, potentially influencing the Fed’s interest rate strategy.

Federal Reserve Policy in Focus

The Fed began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold interest rates steady , following 100 basis points of rate cuts from September to December .

However, Trump has publicly called for lower borrowing costs, which could add pressure on policymakers.

U.S. rate futures currently suggest nearly 50 basis points of rate cuts this year, with the first reduction anticipated in June.

Other Precious Metals

Silver rose 0.1% to $30.43 per ounce .

Palladium slipped 0.3% to $952 per ounce.

Platinum edged down 0.2% to $940.10 per ounce.

Investors will be closely watching the Fed’s statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for further clues on the central bank’s monetary policy trajectory.

