Gold Prices Steady, Poised for Seventh Consecutive Weekly Gain

Gold prices held steady on Friday and were set for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, driven by concerns over a potential global trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for reciprocal tariffs on countries taxing U.S. imports.

FUNDAMENTALS:

Spot gold remained firm at $2,929.02 per ounce as of 0040 GMT, nearing its record peak of $2,942.70 reached on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures increased by 0.4% to $2,957.50 per ounce.

President Trump instructed his economic team to draft plans for reciprocal tariffs on countries taxing U.S. imports, with targets including China, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.

In the prior session, the U.S. producer price index (PPI) showed a strong increase in January, following an inflation report revealing the fastest rise in consumer prices in nearly 18 months.

The PPI data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would delay interest rate cuts until the second half of the year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his second congressional hearing of the week, emphasized that the central bank was in no hurry to lower interest rates.

Despite gold's reputation as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates diminish its appeal as a non-yielding asset.