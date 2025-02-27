Gold Rises Amid Tariff Concerns as Markets Await U.S. Inflation Data

Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as investors remained cautious over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, while focus shifted to upcoming inflation data for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,918.22 per ounce as of 0018 GMT, while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $2,932.30.

Trump on Wednesday suggested delaying new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada until April 2, while also proposing a 25% "reciprocal" tariff on European cars and other goods. Since taking office on January 20, he has imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports and 25% duties on steel and aluminum.

Investors are also watching comments from several Federal Reserve officials expected later in the day, seeking further signals on potential monetary easing amid trade uncertainty.

Markets now turn to Friday’s release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. A Reuters poll forecasts a 0.3% monthly increase, unchanged from December, while core inflation is expected to rise 0.3%, up from 0.2% in the previous month.

Gold, a traditional hedge against political and economic risks, tends to benefit from lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Other Precious Metals

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.87 per ounce.

Platinum dipped 0.1% to $965.10 per ounce.

Palladium slipped 0.1% to $925.95 per ounce.

Key Economic Data to Watch (GMT)

07:45 – France Producer Prices (Jan)

08:55 – Germany Unemployment Rate (Feb)

10:00 – EU Consumer Confidence (Feb)

13:30 – U.S. Durable Goods Orders (Jan), GDP (Q4, 2nd Estimate), Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 22)

15:30 – U.S. EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Feb 21)

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.