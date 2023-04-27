10.40 AM Thursday, 27 April 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:24 05:43 12:19 15:46 18:51 20:09
27 April 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 29 °
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 27TH  April 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED   242.25
  • 22K AED   224.25
  • 21K AED   217.25
  • 18K AED   186.00

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 27 April 2023 09:13