2.35 PM Friday, 26 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:02 05:27 12:19 15:41 19:05 20:30
26 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 26TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     236.50
  • 22K AED     219.00
  • 21K AED     212.00
  • 18K AED     181.75

 

