12.21 PM Saturday, 27 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:02 05:26 12:19 15:41 19:06 20:31
27 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 27TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     235.75
  • 22K AED     218.25
  • 21K AED     211.25
  • 18K AED     181.00

 

The page was last updated on: 27 May 2023 09:17