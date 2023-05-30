1.23 PM Tuesday, 30 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:01 05:26 12:19 15:41 19:07 20:32
30 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 30TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    234.75
  • 22K AED    217.50
  • 21K AED    210.50
  • 18K AED    180.50

 

The page was last updated on: 30 May 2023 09:51