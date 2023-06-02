12.17 PM Friday, 2 June 2023
02 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 2ND June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    239.75
  • 22K AED    222.00
  • 21K AED    214.75
  • 18K AED   184.25

 

