11.07 AM Wednesday, 7 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:59 05:25 12:21 15:42 19:11 20:37
07 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 7th June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    238.00
  • 22K AED    220.25
  • 21K AED    213.25
  • 18K AED    182.75

 

The page was last updated on: 7 June 2023 09:53