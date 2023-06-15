12.09 PM Thursday, 15 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:58 05:25 12:22 15:43 19:14 20:40
15 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 15th June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    234.25
  • 22K AED    216.75
  • 21K AED    209.75
  • 18K AED   180.00

 

The page was last updated on: 15 June 2023 12:01