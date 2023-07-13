4.25 PM Thursday, 13 July 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:09 05:34 12:27 15:49 19:15 20:40
13 July 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 40 °
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 13th July  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    237.00
  • 22K AED    219.50
  • 21K AED    212.50
  • 18K AED    182.00

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 13 July 2023 10:57