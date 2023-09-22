4.03 PM Friday, 22 September 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 22ND SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    233.00
  • 22K AED    215.75
  • 21K AED    208.75
  • 18K AED    179.00

 

