Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 28th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     227.00
  • 22K AED     210.25
  • 21K AED     203.50
  • 18K AED    174.50

 

The page was last updated on: 28 September 2023 10:24