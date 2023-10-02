10.31 PM Monday, 2 October 2023
02 October 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 02nd SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     223.25
  • 22K AED     206.75
  • 21K AED     200.00
  • 18K AED    171.50

 

