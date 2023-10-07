10.30 PM Saturday, 7 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:56 06:10 12:10 15:30 18:03 19:17
07 October 2023
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 07th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED  222.00
  • 22K AED  205.50
  • 21K AED  199.00
  • 18K AED  170.50

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 7 October 2023 10:57