12.56 PM Saturday, 14 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:59 06:13 12:08 15:25 17:56 19:10
14 October 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 14th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED   234.25
  • 22K AED   216.75
  • 21K AED   209.75
  • 18K AED   180.00

 

