5.01 PM Wednesday, 18 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:01 06:15 12:07 15:23 17:53 19:07
18 October 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 18th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    234.75
  • 22K AED    217.25
  • 21K AED    210.50
  • 18K AED   180.25

 

The page was last updated on: 18 October 2023 09:11