10.11 PM Friday, 27 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:05 06:20 12:05 15:18 17:45 19:00
27 October 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Gold rates for as on 27th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    241.00
  • 22K AED    223.00
  • 21K AED    216.00
  • 18K AED   185.00

 

