5.26 PM Thursday, 7 December 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:29 06:47 12:13 15:10 17:33 18:51
07 December 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 7TH DECEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     245.50
  • 22K AED     227.25
  • 21K AED    220.00
  • 18K AED    188.50

 

