11.37 AM Thursday, 14 December 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:33 06:52 12:16 15:13 17:35 18:54
14 December 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 14TH DECEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     246.00
  • 22K AED     227.75
  • 21K AED     220.50
  • 18K AED     189.00

 

