4.28 PM Thursday, 21 December 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:37 06:56 12:20 15:16 17:38 18:57
21 December 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Gold rates for as on 21ST DECEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED      246.50
  • 22K AED      228.25
  • 21K AED      221.00
  • 18K AED      189.25

 

The page was last updated on: 21 December 2023 10:44