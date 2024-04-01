12.09 PM Monday, 1 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:52 06:07 12:26 15:52 18:39 19:53
01 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 1ST APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     273.75
  • 22K AED     253.50
  • 21K AED     245.25
  • 18K AED     210.25

 

The page was last updated on: 1 April 2024 09:08