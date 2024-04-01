Dubai
Gold Price
12.09 PM Monday, 1 April 2024
01 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE
Published
Monday, April 01, 2024
By
Dubai city of gold
Gold rates for as on
1ST APRIL 2024
Rate in AED per gm
24K
AED
273.75
22K
AED
253.50
21K
AED
245.25
18K
AED
210.25
