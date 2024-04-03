11.03 AM Wednesday, 3 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:50 06:05 12:25 15:52 18:39 19:54
03 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

Gold rates for as on 2RD APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED       276.50
  • 22K AED       256.00
  • 21K AED       247.75
  • 18K AED       212.50

 

