3.01 PM Saturday, 6 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:47 06:02 12:24 15:51 18:41 19:56
06 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 6TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED      282.00
  • 22K AED      261.25
  • 21K AED     252.75
  • 18K AED     216.75

 

The page was last updated on: 6 April 2024 13:04