12.37 PM Monday, 15 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:37 05:53 12:22 15:49 18:45 20:01
15 April 2024
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 15TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     285.50
  • 22K AED     264.25
  • 21K AED     256.00
  • 18K AED     219.25

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 15 April 2024 09:19