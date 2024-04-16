11.39 AM Tuesday, 16 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:36 05:52 12:21 15:49 18:45 20:02
16 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 16TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    288.75
  • 22K AED    267.50
  • 21K AED    259.00
  • 18K AED    222.00

 

The page was last updated on: 16 April 2024 09:22