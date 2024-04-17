12.14 PM Wednesday, 17 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:35 05:51 12:21 15:49 18:46 20:03
17 April 2024
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 17TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    288.50
  • 22K AED    267.00
  • 21K AED    258.50
  • 18K AED    221.50

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 17 April 2024 09:36