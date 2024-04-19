12.19 PM Friday, 19 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:32 05:49 12:21 15:48 18:47 20:04
19 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

Gold rates for as on 19TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    288.50
  • 22K AED    267.25
  • 21K AED    258.75
  • 18K AED    221.75

 

