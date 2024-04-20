12.53 PM Saturday, 20 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:31 05:49 12:21 15:48 18:47 20:05
20 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 20TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    289.50
  • 22K AED    268.25
  • 21K AED    259.50
  • 18K AED    222.50

 

The page was last updated on: 20 April 2024 11:48