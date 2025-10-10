10.06 AM Friday, 10 October 2025
Silver Surges to Highest Price in Four Decades

 Gold isn’t the only precious metal on a record-breaking rally. Silver prices have soared nearly 75% this year, driven by a combination of safe-haven demand, strong industrial consumption, and persistent supply shortages.

On Thursday, spot silver prices reached a record high of $51 per troy ounce, surpassing the $50 mark for the first time since 1980.

Gold's price fell 2% on Thursday, retreating after briefly surpassing the $4,000 per ounce level in the prior session. The decline was attributed to a reported rising dollar and investors cashing in profits after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

