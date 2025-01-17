11.50 AM Friday, 17 January 2025
Trump Administration Ushers in New Era for Cryptocurrency

Published
By Reuters

The cryptocurrency industry stands on the brink of significant policy influence as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Monday. His administration's nominations and advisory appointments include prominent crypto advocates, signaling a potential policy shift for the sector, which has long faced government lawsuits and regulatory challenges. Here are key figures and their stances on cryptocurrency in Trump’s incoming administration:

 

SCOTT BESSENT

  • Position: Nominee for Treasury Secretary

  • Crypto Stance: Bessent has voiced strong support for cryptocurrency, describing it as "about freedom" and stating that "the crypto economy is here to stay."

  • Financial Interests: Holds shares in a BlackRock bitcoin exchange-traded fund valued at $250,001 to $500,000, according to a financial disclosure. He has pledged to divest his holdings within 90 days of confirmation.

 

HOWARD LUTNICK

  • Position: Nominee for Secretary of Commerce

  • Crypto Stance: A vocal bitcoin advocate, Lutnick is CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, which manages billions of dollars in U.S. Treasuries for Tether.

  • Notable Quotes: "Do I own bitcoin? Of course I do. Does Cantor Fitzgerald own bitcoin? A shedload of bitcoin."

 

ELON MUSK

  • Position: Head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

  • Crypto Stance: A long-time champion of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin, Musk’s involvement has often influenced market prices.

  • Agency Acronym: DOGE, a nod to dogecoin, the seventh-largest crypto token with a market cap of $4.5 billion.

  • Corporate Crypto Holdings: Tesla, Musk’s company, held $184 million in digital assets as of September 2024.

 

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

  • Position: Collaborator with Musk at DOGE

  • Crypto Stance: Founder of Strive Asset Management, which integrates bitcoin into investment portfolios. Strive plans to launch a bitcoin-related exchange-traded fund.

  • Financial Interests: Holds between $100,001 to $250,000 in bitcoin and $15,001 to $50,000 in ether.

 

DAVID SACKS

  • Position: White House Artificial Intelligence and Crypto Czar

  • Crypto Stance: Tasked with developing a U.S. legal framework for crypto. Co-founder of Craft Ventures, which has invested in BitGo and Bitwise.

 

STEVE WITKOFF

  • Position: Middle East Envoy

  • Crypto Involvement: Founder of World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture. The company lists Trump as entitled to a significant share of its revenues.

 

ERIC, DONALD JR., AND BARRON TRUMP

  • Involvement: Eric Trump is actively engaged in World Liberty Financial. He has described cryptocurrency as a "financial revolution," emphasizing his father’s goal to make the U.S. the global crypto capital.

 

JD VANCE

  • Position: Vice President-elect

  • Crypto Stance: Held $250,001 to $500,000 in bitcoin as of August 2024. His venture capital firm, Narya, has invested in Strive and Rumble, which also supports bitcoin.

  • Spokesperson Statement: "President Trump will deliver on his promise to encourage American leadership in crypto and other emerging technologies."

 

PAUL ATKINS

  • Position: Nominee for Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Crypto Stance: Advocates for deregulation. Expected to adopt a more lenient approach to crypto compared to current SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

  • Professional Background: CEO of Patomak Global Partners, a consultancy advising on leveraging digital assets for growth.

 

Crypto Industry Celebration The industry is hosting a sold-out black-tie ball in Washington, D.C., on Friday, with ticket prices ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. David Sacks, the administration’s crypto czar, is among the high-profile attendees.

 

Outlook With Trump’s appointments, the cryptocurrency industry anticipates a friendlier regulatory environment, potentially fostering innovation and solidifying the United States’ leadership in the sector.

 

