Google Pay is now available in the UAE

Google have announced the launch of Google Pay in the UAE, which lets people pay simply and securely using their Android phones.

It simplifies shopping by allowing you to pay safely in apps and on websites. In stores, it supports contactless payment. The process takes a few seconds whether online or offline.

In retail, the smartphone becomes a wallet. To be ready to use this payment method in stores, users simply add their supported Mastercard or Visa cards issued by any of the partner banks. These include Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD, Mashreq and Standard Chartered. RAKBANK will join the service soon. Then users only need to wake the phone screen up and tap it to the contactless terminal.

For transactions above AED 300, as an additional safety measure, users also have to enter their card pincode into the payment terminal.

Google Pay is also integrated into various Google products like Google Play and Chrome, making it easier to buy movies, books, and apps, and to list all purchases in one place.

Google Pay is now available on all Android devices, running on Lollipop 5.0 or higher. For more information about supported cards and banks in the UAE, you can go to https://support.google.com