Honeywell Technology Experience Centre officially opens in Dubai

By Wam

Honeywell today announced the official opening of an innovation hub at the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

The Honeywell Technology Experience Centre is designed to promote knowledge exchange and demonstrate the value that can be gained from the adoption of the Internet of Things, IoT, technologies.

Speaking at the inauguration, Norm Gilsdorf, President of Honeywell, High Growth Regions, Middle East and Russia, said, "Honeywell selected Dubai as the location for the Honeywell Technology Experience Centre because it is a global hub of innovation and IoT adoption. Digital technologies are evolving at an accelerated rate, delivering value and efficiencies that were previously unimaginable."

"Many companies in the region find that reaping the benefits of IoT can be a challenge owing to a lack of know-how on how these technologies can be deployed in practice. By leveraging Honeywell’s deep domain expertise and leading industrial cybersecurity experience, we look forward to working with forward-thinking visitors who are keen to understand and advance digital transformation in the region," Gilsdorf added.

The Honeywell Technology Experience Centre serves as a platform to engage with stakeholders from the UAE and Gulf states, as well as Turkey, Russia, Central Asia, India and Africa. Visitors can experience first-hand how Honeywell supports virtually every industry through its combination of hardware, software and data analytics.

Interactive activities at the Centre are tailored to industry-specific interests that allow visitors to take control of an industrial control room, oversee the security, safety and productivity of a modern skyscraper, learn how a connected city works, or test their skills at flying an aircraft simulator equipped with advanced connected technologies.