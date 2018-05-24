HTC’s biggest and boldest phone ever is here

HTC has unveiled its newest flagship smartphone, the HTC U12+.

It’s their biggest phone ever, featuring a vivid 6” display with cinematic 18:9 widescreen. Most interestingly, the Edge Sense 2 technology is a new touch feedback that knows which hand you’re using, giving you one-handed freedom to navigate the device, hold to lock the screen orientation or squeeze the sides for taking photos or zooming in on videos or maps.

Most consumers now look for a great camera with their new phone, and the U12+’s received a DxOMark score of 103 – the highest rated camera in the industry for a dual camera smartphone.

Featuring a host of other high end features for enjoying video and audio, the U12+ is available in Translucent Blue, Ceramic Black and Flame Red and scheduled for UAE release on June 12th at Dh3,449. For more, visit htc.com.

