Hungary officially confirms participation in Expo 2020

By Wam

Hungary has officially confirmed its participation in Expo 2020, in Dubai.

The participation agreement was signed by Hungarian Minister of State for the development and coordination of EU policies Szabolcs Takacs, who is also ministerial commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday in Dubai. It was described as a significant milestone in Hungary’s Expo history.

The official website of the Hungarian Government said that in harmony with the tourism country image "Wellspring of Wonders", the message of the Hungarian pavilion will focus on water, with special regard to balneology and curative tourism.

In addition to fostering Hungarian-Arab diplomatic and cultural relations, Hungary is seeking to promote economic cooperation schemes, to boost trade relations, to enhance the country’s image, and to introduce Hungarian tourism and gastronomy to the Arab region.

The Dubai Expo will open to visitors on 20 October 2020. During the six-month expo organisers expect some 25 million visitors from almost 200 countries.