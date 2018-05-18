IBPC in Dubai highlights efforts to strengthen UAE-India ties

The Indian Business and Professional Council, IBPC, in Dubai recently hosted a meeting in cooperation with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which commemorated the Year of Zayed, and highlighted the Council’s efforts to strengthen UAE-India economic ties in the near future.

The joint meeting, held at Dubai Chamber’s premises under the theme, "Well-Founded and Future Ready," featured a presentation, focused on the great contributions made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan towards enhancing relations between the UAE and India and reflected his forward-looking vision, values and legacy. The event connected the IBPC members and provided an ideal platform for Indian businessmen in Dubai to discuss various issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Suresh Kumar, President of the IBPC, highlighted the IBPC’s achievements, as well as the important role the Council has played in strengthening UAE-India trade and investment ties. He explained how the Council has served as a catalyst for fuelling UAE-India trade and investment since its establishment in 2003, adding that it will plan to scale up its efforts in this area.

Kumar noted that the IBPC will aim to strengthen its sector focus in the near future and expand its links with major business houses in the UAE, in addition to their counterparts in India, especially those with strong synergies.

He added that the IBPC, with the cooperation and support of Dubai Chamber, would align its activities with the objectives of Dubai Plan 2021, and provide a blueprint for companies to become "future-ready," adding that these efforts would bring about several benefits to all stakeholders.

During his welcome remarks, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber, described the IBPC as one of the most influential business councils formed under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber. He expressed his optimism about the future of UAE-India relations and said there is huge potential to build on existing ties given the increased economic cooperation between the two countries in recent years.

Al Hashemi revealed the Chamber’s new representative office in Mumbai, set to be opened before the end of this year, will aim to build new bridges between the Indian and UAE business communities and take bilateral relations to the next level.

Following the meeting, the IBPC’s new Governance Board was announced after Dubai Chamber authorised the Council accordingly.