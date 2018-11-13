Importance of technology to promote sustainable consumption models affirmed

By Wam

Scientists and experts affirmed the importance of using advanced technological tools in promoting sustainable consumption models that will enable societies to efficiently utilise available resources.

The Global Future Council on Consumption held in line with the third Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils organised in Dubai in collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum; explored the potentials provided by technological development, and their effects on promoting consumption models and ensuring sustainable benefits for businesses and communities across developed and developing markets.

The participants reviewed the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, and its tools on production, distribution and consumption models. The participants also shed light on how technology can add value to commodities and services, along with predicted changes to the availability of sources, by implementing innovative models that adopt the outcomes of advanced sciences and future technologies.

The Council also discussed the main anticipated changes on the consumption behaviors of communities, and new consumption models and changes they make to supply and demand.