International Civil Aviation Leaders Programme concluded

By Wam

The UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future has wrapped up the first edition of the International Civil Aviation Leaders Programme in collaboration with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority as well as several international airlines and airports.

The programme aims to provide comprehensive and innovative training to promote best practices in civil aviation leadership and shape the skill sets of civil aviation leaders around the world to better meet their nations’ priorities in the sector.

The pilot edition drew the participation of 14 general managers and second-tier leaders, representing more than 85 percent of civil aviation leaders in the Arab world. The five-day agenda featured presentations of relevant case studies and successful experiences through workshops, lectures and seminars. In its future editions, the programme seeks to broaden its scope beyond the region to include global civil aviation leaders.

The annual programme comprises world-class modules based on the UAE’s pioneering experience in the civil aviation sector. It also examines best practices developed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations that codifies the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

The programme explores various topics, including the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, best practices in government excellence, the role of policies in attaining excellence, shaping the future and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the importance of government accelerators in achieving national objectives, the basics of excellence management in the UAE government and the civil aviation sector, international cooperation programmes such as 'ICAO READY', safety, and challenges to aviation security.