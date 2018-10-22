Inventor of Mind Mapping names Moustafa Hamwi as Mr. Passion

By Staff

In a very rare occurrence the Inventor of Mind Mapping, Prof. Tony Buzan, has been seen publicly and on camera name Moustafa Hamwi as “Mr. Passion”. The significance of this accolade is that Prof. Buzan has never provided such appellation in a public manner to any of the coaches he worked with. Such public naming has also contributed in confirming the previous rumors that Prof. Buzan is planning to launch a legacy program where he will be selecting the “Exclusive 100” coaches from around the world to be his protégés and Moustafa seems to be first on that list.

Professor Tony Buzan said about Moustafa “He is a truly passionate man who believes in life and wants to help everybody; he suffers a lot when he sees lack of passion”.

The connection between Moustafa and Prof. Buzan was established during one of Prof. Buzan’s visits to Dubai where he was interviewed by Moustafa on Passion Sundays which is one of the leading online talk-shows in Dubai dedicated to passion its impact on all aspects of success in business & life.

To date Moustafa conducted over 160 in-person interviews around the world. The guest list includes global leaders, Olympians, Nobel Prize laureates, award winning artists and celebrities diving deep into their interpretation of and then translating that into tools, tips and techniques focused on helping leaders to have a passionate week and win the game of work & business of life. The show has been fully funded by Moustafa Hamwi and provided for free to the audience as part of his dedication towards reigniting the passion in the world.

So far we know one of the “Exclusive 100” and we are looking forward to finding out more about the remaining 99 that will carry the legacy of Prof. Tony Buzan’s mind mapping genius.