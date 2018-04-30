Japan imported 25.997 million barrels of crude oil from UAE in March

By
  • WAM
Published

Japan imported from the UAE 25.997 million barrels of crude oil in March 2018, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 26.1 percent of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belongs to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Arab oil accounted for 84.943 million barrels or 85.2 percent, of Japan’s petroleum needs in March.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 99.765 million barrels, the agency added.

 

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Business

Most Popular in Business

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon