Jumeirah to operate Al Wathba Desert Resort

Jumeirah, a member of Dubai Holding, today announced it has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi United Hospitality to develop Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort in Abu Dhabi. Expected to welcome guests from September 2018, Al Wathba Desert Resort will be developed by Abu Dhabi United Hospitality Company and operated by Jumeirah.

An Arabian-style hotel set in the desert 50km to the south east of Abu Dhabi in the Al Wathba District, Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort will be a key addition to Abu Dhabi’s and UAE’s luxury hospitality offering.

Spread over an area of more than 20,000 metres square, it will comprise of 90 hotel rooms and 13 villas, with complementary premium facilities including all-day-dining, pool and rooftop bars, Talise spa and an offsite desert camp along with other leisure options as well as conference and meeting facilities. Set against a backdrop of pristine sand, the Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort aims to provide a luxurious and holistic experience of the Arabian hospitality set within a classic Arabian ambience.

Marc Dardenne, Jumeirah’s Chief Operating Officer, said, "Growing the Jumeirah portfolio is one of our strategic priorities, and we are very pleased to partner with Abu Dhabi United Hospitality on this development initiative, aligned with the UAE Vision 2021. Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort will be the 12th luxury Jumeirah hotel in the UAE and this innovative project offers Jumeirah a wonderful opportunity to showcase our truly Arabian hospitality. We are confident the Resort will be an outstanding destination and will further boost tourism in the emirate."

Commenting on the announcement, Sultan Al Hemeiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi United Hospitality, said, "We are excited about developing Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort, which we believe will draw international attention, bolstering UAE’s tourism potential. The Resort will leverage the scenic and calm desert landscape providing a rich and luxurious experience to tourists and residents alike. We are pleased to work with a home-grown global hospitality brand with a strong track record such as Jumeirah Group, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership to support Abu Dhabi’s Leadership on establishing a key tourist destination."